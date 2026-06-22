Fox 'Reporter' Straight Up Lies About Shoddy Reflecting Pool Contractor

Fox's Kevin Corke doing Dear Leader's bidding once again. We saw this routine from CNN's Scott Jennings earlier this weekend, now Corke decided to get in on the act and not only push Trump's vandalism lie about the Reflecting Pool at the Lincoln Memorial, but also just straight up lie about the fact that the peeling paint and new algae bloom are the fault of Trump's unqualified grifting contractor.

Here's Corke reporting on the arrest of former US Olympic canoeist David Hearn who was detained by police this Friday on this Sunday's Fox & Friends Weekend.

HURT: Well, speaking of political wackos in Washington DC, multiple people, including a former U.S. Olympian, have now been arrested for allegedly vandalizing the newly renovated Reflecting Pool in the nation's capital.

JENKINS: Kevin Corke joining us now from the White House lawn with the very latest. Hi, Kevin.

CORKE: Great to see you all. From competing in Olympic size swimming pools to allegedly vandalizing the Reflecting Pool right in front of the Lincoln Memorial, and of course that leads to handcuffs -- and by the way, apparently he is not alone -- as we are speaking of -- as you pointed out, Charlie -- a former Olympian arrested for allegedly vandalizing the recently renovated pool here in the nation's capital.

67-year-old David Hearn, a three-time Olympic canoeist, claims he was just cycling by when he noticed a piece of the pool's liner floating in the water, but apparently authorities didn't buy his story, and now they're accusing him of being one of several individuals trying to sabotage the project, with a pair of arrests so far.

In fact, the president said as much in a post to Truth Social, announcing, "Many additional people have been arrested for having," oh man, "for having to do with this disgraceful vandalism of our beautiful Reflecting Pool."

"What these terrible vandals have done is a true affront to both presidents George Washington and Abraham Lincoln and should be dealt with accordingly."

"They also poured corrosive and destructive chemicals into the pool." And finally, he adds, "We are very proud of what we have done with this magnificent structure, and we will get it repaired quickly to an equal level of beauty."

The pool, for those of you who have been here, they've seen it restored to this beautiful cerulean as part of the America 250 celebration, after years as an algae-covered mess -- that is, of course, until the cleanup.

Then suddenly, we started seeing these reports surface of a new algae bloom forming, and pictures of the peeling lower coating. Critics were slamming the work is shoddy, which, as it turns out, wasn't true.

Now, the cleanup of the $14 million project is ongoing. Unfortunately, they may have to drain the pool to get it done properly. But with the Fourth just around the corner, it's a pretty safe bet they'll be cleaning up around the clock. Guys.