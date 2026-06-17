Fox Producer Praises Donald For Sending Pool Guys To Clean Up Reflecting Pool

Jesse Watters sent his idiot producer out for another one of these "man on the street" type segments on Fox this Monday. The first portion of the segment focused on the algae-filled atrocity that is the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool that Trump rewarded a no-bid contract to his "pool guy" to paint.

Apparently, the "pool guy" and his workers are out there now trying to clean up the algae, and Watters' guy Johnny Belisario thinks it's the best thing ever.

Here's Belisario, introduced by Watters, talking to a few people about the Reflecting Pool.

BELISARIO: I'm here at the newly renovated reflecting pool. It's painted American flag blue. And the Democrats are going to tell you, oh, there's green algae. It looks so bad. But there's pool guys cleaning it up right now. No other president would do that. But President Trump is still cleaning it up.

That's because no other president demanded it be painted blue, unaware that it would make the algae problem worse.

The whole thing was really painful to watch. This is what passes for "humor" on Fox not "news."