MAGA Moron Blames Reflecting Pool Algae On Sabotage

MAGA moron and media personality Grant Stinchfield has his undies in a bundle about the algae bloom in the Reflecting Pool. He is furious that after spending tens of millions of dollars to repair the Reflecting Pool, it is once again green with algae. Stinchfield thinks it's some nefarious scheme to make Trump look bad just before the 250th birthday party that Trump is throwing for himself - oh, and for America, too.

Stinchfeild suspects vandalism or - gasp - sabotage is responsible for the algae bloom.

But it's nothing diabolical. It's simply because there had been a buildup of algae in the pipes while they were closed during the repairs. It's also a common occurrence with stagnant water during warm weather.

Even Trump's Department of the Interior stated that it was not unusual, per a community note attached to Stinchfield's tweet.

It's quite understandable that MAGA morons like Stinchfield and the other people in his video would be confused. The answer involves science, which is anathema to those types of folks.

As an end note, I must point out that Stinchfield claims in his Xitter bio that his mission is to "expose idiocy." Mission accomplished, Grant. You sure exposed your own idiocy.