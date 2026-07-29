Trump Put Words In Dead Soldiers' Mouths/Ossoff Rips Hegseth

There's a version of the presidency that shows up at a dignified transfer to grieve with the families. This isn’t it. On his way to receive Americans killed in Iran, Trump claimed the fallen had personally told him—“very strongly”—that Iran must never get a nuclear weapon. Dead men, drafted by a ghoul into endorsing his stupid war that killed them. There's no bottom. There'll never be any bottom.

A day earlier, this unwashed jackass had posted a body-count comparison on Truth Social framing eighteen American deaths as quite the bargain. At the ceremony itself, the sick sociopath had the military mute the microphones--so the country could not hear the families.

David Shuster rolls the tape—taking you inside the Senate hearing where Jon Ossoff asked Pete Hegseth one simple yes-or-no question about his “combat ineffective” claims--again and again--and got no answers--just a whole lotta of bullshit. Even as the Pentagon requests $67 billion more to keep Trump's inane war going.

What did Trump say about those who made the ultimate sacrifice? How ridiculous did Ossoff make Hegeth look? Watch the video, and go to BAM to read more about another insane day under this clown President.