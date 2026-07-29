Sen. Tim Kaine Needs To STFU About Voter ID

Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia told Fox News Sunday that every state needs a form of voter ID, after a computer glitch in New Jersey's Dept. Of Motor Vehicles registered 6600 noncitizens and of those, 400 actually voted. A number which is so minuscule, it would barely register after 4 million people voted and had no bearing on the election outcome whatsoever.

The Wall Street Journal jumped on this so they could shout that illegal voting isn't a myth. But percentagewise, and otherwise it is and they know it. Voter fraud is a myth, at least when it comes to noncitizens voting. The real fraud is when Republicans vote more than once, something that happens in every single election cycle.

"New Jersey's governor revealing a software glitch led to thousands of non-citizens being registered to vote and that hundreds of them did," Bream said. "It's only added fuel to the president's calls for passing the Save America Act, currently stalled out in the Senate and with just days until it recesses."

Hear that, Tim? There's no need for you to fuel the fire that causes immigrants to be "othered" even more than they already are.

BREAM: I know in the Commonwealth, because I voted there many times, Virginia has voter ID. Is that something we should be discussing for everyone? KAINE: You know, and New Jersey has voter ID as well, Shannon. And this was a very unfortunate glitch. Importantly, it wasn't that individuals were trying to vote illegally. There was a computer glitch that when they registered for driver's licenses and said they were non-citizens, the glitch got them mistakenly classified as citizens and registered them to vote. And about 400 did vote in the 4 million New Jersey residents who voted in 2024. I think the right answer here is voter ID laws passed at the state level.

What is wrong with this idiot? Kaine is giving Demented Donald exactly what he wants. He doesn't need a Democrat handing him free ammunition to put into his voter fraud AR-15 when New Jersey actually caught the issue, fixed the issue, and was transparent about reporting the issue.

Kaine should have leaned more into the truth that noncitizens were not trying to rig an election and vote. He should repeated the numbers I so easily calculated and reminded Shannon Bream that New Jersey caught the problem. Then, Sen. Kaine should have bashed the SAVE Act repeatedly, using the rest of his time detailing its draconian nature and the real reasons Trump is begging to pass it.

Sen. Kaine has one job and one job only. To help take back the House and the Senate.

How hard is it to do that? You don't hand over ammo to the other side.