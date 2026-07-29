GOP Is Turning On Trump FAST, Approval Ratings More Abysmal Than They've Ever Been

Donald Trump has had a terribly rocky second term as President, and it's quickly starting to show.

According to a brutal new CNN poll, the sitting US President's approval rating is in an abysmal free fall, even among his very own Grand Old Party, as he publicly struggles to get a handle on the illegal war he launched for no other reason than to pacify a genocidal maniac, the economy grows more bleak with each passing day, and even the very Americans who voted for him over and over and... over again are beginnings to question Trump's ability to face the challenges he's created.

The damning new poll, conducted by SSRS, found that a record-high 73% of adults in America feel that Donald Trump continually fails to devote enough attention to the most important problems facing this country. A mere 27% agree with his priorities.

Approximately two-thirds of the nation feel that Trump's policies have only served to worsen economic conditions and that the United States has only been damaged by the decisions Donald Trump has made about Iran. Three-quarters of Americans say that Donald Trump is deeply out of touch and tone deaf to the problems that real, average Americans are facing in their everyday lives.

But that's not even the most brutal result from the new poll.

His own party is rapidly turning on him.

Donald Trump's overall approval rating has plummeted to a measly 34%, matching the career low he left the White House with at the end of his last presidential term, on the heels of the infamous January 6th Capitol insurrection. Half of Americans now strongly disapprove of him, with only an embarrassing 15% strongly approving.

Within his own Right-wing party, Donald's ratings are truly in the basement, with a new low of 78% approval among his own people, and just a paltry 19% who claim to be enthusiastic about the remainder of his term in office, a sharp plummet from the 38% he saw in the same category last spring.

While Donald's ratings are sinking to the bottom of the ocean for an array of interconnected reasons, the general consensus has been the bungled and truly dangerous handling of his war with Iran.

CNN reports:

With an increasing majority of Americans anticipating a long-term military conflict, only about one-quarter think Trump has a clear plan for handling the situation, down from 40% at the start of the war. And 62% now say Trump is not an effective world leader, up from 54% who felt that way early in his second term. Just one-quarter now say the war has been worth the toll in American lives and dollars, with younger Americans particularly skeptical. On the most tangible economic fallout of the conflict in Iran, 74% of Americans say rising gas prices have caused them at least some hardship, up from 63% in March, with just under one-quarter believing the president has a plan to address the issue. And 71% say Trump hasn’t gone far enough in trying to reduce the price of everyday goods, up from 58% a year ago.

Trump flags are being quietly pulled down. Bumper stickers scraped off behind a closed garage door. T-shirts and hats tossed to the backs of closets.

Donald was handed a second chance on a silver platter and has done nothing short of thoroughly f*cking up at every given opportunity.