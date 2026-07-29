Mike Jebus Johnson: Onward, White Christian Soldiers!

Speaker Mike Johnson painted a picture that doesn't exist when he described House Republicans and their chances for the upcoming November elections. His Congress has been the most ineffective Congress in recent history, but that didn't stop him from lying about it.

Jebus Johnson was interviewed by Tony Perkins, a homophobic Christian nationalist of the worst kind.

JOHNSON: The American people can trust House Republicans, the Republican Party, to run this government. And we keep delivering. We're going to do that, run all the way through the tape towards the end of the year, to the end of the year. And I believe for this reason, we're going to win the midterms. I'm very bullish about the outcome. And we talk about it all the time. With each passing day, I'm more confident, Tony.

Is Johnson only speaking to Trump staffers? All credible polls as well as the prediction markets have Johnson losing badly in the midterms.

Perkins then brought up the power of prayer, as if it will save a corrupt, and malignant Republican-led Congress that refuses to do its job. The only oversight they are committed to is prosecuting and attacking Trump's rivals.

PERKINS: You, as you repeatedly say, you exceed the expectations of the pundits. They still don't understand the power of prayer. JOHNSON: That's right. And look, I've been openly saying this. I told a big gaggle of Hill Press reporters yesterday at an event. I said, listen, this is a God thing. It really is. And we have intercessory prayers who are on the ground at the Capitol, praying each of these things through. My colleagues know that. They know I believe that. And we're watching it happen. More and more people are understanding there must be something to this, because this is an impossible agenda. But look, this is not a radical thing. It's what the framers of our Constitution did, the founders' generation. They all believed in the power of prayer, the divine hand of providence, as Washington himself, the father of our country, often talked about.

Did the framers include using the power of prayer in the US Constitution as a tool for Congress?

Instead of working for the people that elected him and his collegues, Johnson believes holding prayer events will turn the tide in their favor even though they have shown they are unworthy to hold their positions in Congress?

It's not only these Christian Nationalistic creeps that value prayer.

Johnson must believe they need an intervention from God to save their control of Congress.

That's just sad.