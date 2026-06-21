CNN's Jennings Helps Trump Push Latest Lie About Reflecting Pool Debacle

Trump's toadie on CNN, Scott Jennings proves once again there's no bottom when it comes to defending Dear Leader. What an embarrassment this guy is.

Jennings made an appearance on The Source with Kaitlan Collins this Friday and was asked by Collins about Trump's latest lie about his Reflecting Pool debacle. As CNN reported that same evening, Trump is now trying to blame the peeling paint and algae spreading everywhere on vandalism:

President Donald Trump on Friday claimed the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool was intentionally vandalized and said law enforcement is actively investigating, as the administration has scrambled to fix the pool’s recent deterioration just days after Trump’s nearly $15 million renovation. “We’ve had some real problems with Vandalism at the beautiful Reflecting Pool,” Trump said in a late night post on Truth Social without providing evidence. “The algae is 75% gone, and the condition will soon be completely remedied, and the area that was vandalized, fortunately, is just a small area of damage, and will be fixed early next week.” [...] The president linked the alleged vandalism at the Reflecting Pool to the mysterious etching of “8647” into the grass on the National Mall days prior. “Just like three days ago, they destroyed the grass outside of the Pool, they’ve also done everything possible to hurt the inside surface that was just installed. No different than the chemicals that were used on the National Mall, they used something similar in the Reflecting Pool to try to destroy and demean our beautiful work,” Trump claimed.

Here's Jennings' pathetic response after Collins read the Trump post and asked him what he thought about it:

JENNINGS: Well, regarding the vandalism, that's absolutely true. Somebody did vandalize the grass. Even when workers were working on the Reflecting Pool, I think I read that people came and vandalized their trucks and their equipment. Look, you have people that hate Donald Trump so much that they would go out and destroy our national monuments, vandalize the Lincoln Memorial, vandalize the grass. That's how broken-brained they are. Donald Trump has cleaned up Washington. The fountains work. The city is clean. The city is safe. It's good that he has taken an interest in this. And you have these people out here who are so broken-brained about the fact that he's the president that they're spending their time vandalizing all this stuff. I think it's terrible. And I hope anybody who vandalizes our monuments, I hope they get caught. I hope they get put in jail. He's trying to make the city beautiful for America 250. There's going to be a lot of people in Washington. They deserve to go to a clean, safe Capitol. And that's what he's trying to do.

Sorry Scott, but the one with a "broken brain" is someone like you that would defend this.

Trump blames the green reflecting pool on vandals with chemicals:



We've had some real problems with Vandalism at the beautiful Reflecting Pool, which sits between The Washington Monument and The Lincoln Memorial. Just like three days ago, they destroyed the grass outside of the… pic.twitter.com/cw04RsFUn9 — Acyn (@Acyn) June 20, 2026

And the company who got the no-bid contract to install a water purification system for the reflecting pool is owned by a Trump donor and Mar-a-Lago neighbor with a conviction for bribing a member of Congress and a look right out of central casting. pic.twitter.com/aMon7aq17K — Moe Davis (U.S. Air Force, Retired) (@ColMoeDavis) June 19, 2026