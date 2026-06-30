'Absolutely Sick!' Right-wing Media Rages As '8647' Sightings Surround Trump's Fair

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson called it "absolutely sick" after the anti-Trump code "8647" appeared inside the Great American State Fair.

Jackson sounded off Monday on Newsmax, where anchor Katrina Szish raised the growing string of sightings at Freedom 250's National Mall celebration.

"What do you make of that?" Szish asked. "What is the president's response to all of that ongoing — I'm gonna say — vitriol, essentially?"

"It is absolutely sick that these Trump-deranged whack jobs are vandalizing our beautiful National Mall, our beautiful national monuments, all because they hate President Donald Trump," Jackson said on Newsmax.

"I mean, really, there is — is — is nothing more to say other than it is sick."

"President Trump has made his message known loud and clear that if you break the law, if you vandalize our monuments, you will be held accountable," she continued.

"I just think it is really sad to see that there is this division amongst the left in our country at a time when we should all be coming together to celebrate America's 250th birthday," Jackson said. "There are sadly folks on the left who can't have that same unified spirit that President Trump is projecting ahead of our 250th birthday."

Photos from the fair's Texas exhibit showed "8647" incorporated into a graffiti-style art panel on a Cadillac — part of an interactive display showcasing the state's culture, according to Newsweek.

The Texas governor's office called it "disgusting anti-Trump political graffiti" and said the matter is under investigation.