The Great American Flop

When you've raised inflation by implementing illegal tariffs against our trade partners.

When you've sent your brown-shirts in masks in unmarked cars to scoop up and kill US citizens unrepentantly.

When you drive up gas prices by unnecessarily attacking Iran and starting a war that's hampered the Strait of Hormuz.

When you deny there's an affordability crisis.

When you raise the cost of healthcare for millions of Americans for tax cuts to your friends.

When you refuse to sign the bipartisan Housing Act.

Even your MAGA cult will not turn out for your narcissistic events.

Oh yeah, it's still extremely sparse at the Great American State Fair -- despite it being "MAHA Monday."



— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona.bsky.social) June 29, 2026 at 9:55 AM

the marquee attraction at Trump's fair today was a pancake eating contest where the contestants were gagging and nearly puking. 'Murica!



— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) June 29, 2026 at 10:06 AM

TMZ DC with perhaps the most brutal video from Trump's Great American State Fair, showing Dr. Oz on stage bragging to Dean Cain about how big the crowd is, only for the reporter to pan around and show absolutely nobody is there. Original post: x.com/i/status/207...



— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona.bsky.social) June 29, 2026 at 2:39 PM

Open thread.