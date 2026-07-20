GOP Election Official: 'The Evidence Just Isn't There'

After Trump wasted everyone's time with his gazillionth rehashing of the Big Lie without any evidence, Kaitlan Collins interviewed Gabriel Sterling, a Republican who is also the COO and CFO of the Georgia Secretary of State's Office, who didn't support Trump's bullshit at all.

STERLING: And I've heard people say this before: it's tomorrow and tomorrow and tomorrow; it just never seems to come. And at some point, I would think people start getting frustrated that people aren't getting arrested, things aren't happening because the evidence just isn't there, because this has been the most examined, poked, and prodded election in the history of mankind. And they've had 18 months of being back in office, and they were in office the first time when the election occurred. So they won the elections when they were not in power. I mean, the Obama administration ran one election, and the Biden administration was over the other election when it was running, and somehow those are the elections that Trump won when he was in charge of the federal government; that was the one that he lost. So it just seems amazing to me that this continues to be happening. Six years later, Kaitlan, and I'm sitting here on your show still talking about some of the same things we were talking about six years ago.

COLLINS: I mean, when you delivered that address, and I mean, I remember the day that you came out and said and offered that warning and said someone's going to get killed. I mean, obviously, it was accurate when you said that.

Did you ever think that you would still be talking about it on the heels of the right before the 2026 midterms?

STERLING: No, nobody would think that because it's not a normal kind of thing to happen. I mean, it's sad, and it's unfortunate because I know the elections officials across this country work their tails off and do really important work all the time with limited resources in this pressure cooker environment. And it's made their lives a lot more difficult, but they've risen to the challenge every single time.