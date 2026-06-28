Trump's 'Great American Fair' Is A Big Fat Bust

If the gaslighters at Fox wanted to put a happy face on this giant turd, they should have reconsidered broadcasting live from in front of the almost non-existent crowd at the National Mall this Saturday.

As you can see in the clip above, Fox's The Big Weekend Show kicked off their programming talking about the different exhibits at the so-called "Great American Fair" and doing some interviews with attendees, and all they ended up highlighting was the fact that the place was mostly empty.

As The Wrap reported, attendance was pretty abysmal all weekend: Trump’s Great American State Fair Gets Dunked as Videos Show Low Attendance:

Donald Trump’s Great American State Fair kicked off Friday on the National Mann in Washington, D.C. to bad weather, power outages, poor attendance, and, apparently, a Confederate flag problem. This prompted plenty of responses from both attendees and people watching from afar via social media. As one person put it, “This is pathetic.” The New York Times reported Saturday the fair is missing key traditional elements often present at similar events (like butter sculptures, naturally), but there are displays promoting Turning Point USA and a portrait of Donald Trump.

From their article, some footage of the event and criticism of Trump for lying about the crowd size:

Wow.



Turns out people aren’t very maga after all https://t.co/51i3uYnB3S — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) June 27, 2026

Fox News shielding Trump's ‘tortured psyche' by ignoring ‘sparse crowd' | Trump claimed 45,000 people showed up to watch Lee Greenwood and the FBI director's girlfriend perform, but media accounts estimated about 1,000 attendees had turned out.

www.rawstory.com/amp/great-am...



— Mickey Kuhns (@mickeykuhns.bsky.social) June 27, 2026 at 8:25 AM

Keep posting THE TRUTH. This “county fair” was another total debacle for Trump. Power went out, ferris wheel wasn’t running, dozens of “state expos” never opened because states wanted no part of it, food was outrageously expensive. Everything Trump touches is a failure. — TediZ (@tedizimmermann.bsky.social) June 27, 2026 at 8:31 AM

And The Daily Beast had lots of video of MAGA lawmakers self-owning by sending footage of themselves in front of an almost empty park, so apparently all of them seem to think as little of all of their constituents as Fox does of their viewers.

Here's more from MS NOW on Trump's lame attempt to inflate the crowd size:

When the gathering got underway on Wednesday night, things managed to get even worse. Not only did Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy mock the musicians who chose not to perform — the former Fox News host labeled the artists “libtards,” an offensive term that combines the words “liberal” and “retard” — but he was soon followed by Donald Trump, who delivered a campaign-style speech and made much of the gathering a celebration of himself, not the country. In case that weren’t quite enough, turnout for the event was — how do I put this gently — underwhelming. An NBC News report noted, “Roughly half of those in Wednesday’s crowd of more than 1,000 wore Trump’s slogans or likeness on their clothes. For them, America’s 250th birthday was secondary to an opportunity to see the president.” The Washington Post ran a related report that noted, in reference to attendees, “The crowd thinly covered an area about the length of the National Museum of American History, smaller than some summer outdoor movie screenings.” The New Republic added, “Dozens of attendees Wednesday were seen flocking toward the exits in the middle of Trump’s address, which was meant to kick-start the two-week event.” Take a wild guess who did not appreciate the reporting.

And look who got canceled due to rain:

Donald Trump's Freedom 250 faces fresh humiliation as Vanilla Ice concert canceled Vanilla Ice was supposed to perform during Donald Trump's Great American State Fair on Friday, June 26, before the concert was canceled due to heavy rainfall in Washington, D.C.

www.themirror.com/entertainmen...



— Carceral Abolition (@carceralabolition.bsky.social) June 27, 2026 at 1:31 AM

And the ice cream was melting due to loss of power:

Food hall at Great American State Fair has lost power - they have food but tell me all their ice cream has melted 😭 pic.twitter.com/5sQXOEvUVl — Homa Bash (@HomaBashNews) June 25, 2026

And last but not least, how do you kick off a fair without someone masturbating in public?