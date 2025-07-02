To JD Vance, Kicking People Off Medicaid Is Just 'Minutiae'

Maybe he really did kill Pope Francis!
By Susie MadrakJuly 2, 2025

King Con and the GOP’s so-called “Big Beautiful Bill” is deeply unpopular with the public. But fear not! JD Vance has assigned himself the job of selling it on the basis of how much money is going to Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Via Rolling Stone:

Battling concerns from voters about increased barriers to accessing programs like Medicaid and food assistance; massive transfers of wealth from less fortunate Americans to corporations and the rich; and the mass deregulation of industries like crypto and AI, Vice President J.D. Vance is attempting a new tactic to persuade the hesitant: ignore all of that and focus on how much money the bill is giving to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“The thing that will bankrupt this country more than any other policy is flooding the country with illegal immigration and then giving those migrants generous benefits. The [One Big Beautiful Bill] fixes this problem. And therefore it must pass,” Vance wrote Monday night on X.

“Everything else — the CBO score, the proper baseline, the minutiae of the Medicaid policy — is immaterial compared to the ICE money and immigration enforcement provisions,” he added.

Think about that. Medicaid = "minutiae."

Funny, how the same so-called good Christians of Congress will throw themselves on the wheel to stop anything that might affect the Sacred Fetuses, but will blithely axe money to deprive poor people of Medicaid. It's almost as if they have a different Bible!

Meanwhile, they're giving ICE over $100 billion for the construction of new immigration detention centers, increasing arrest and deportation efforts, militarization of the border and the hiring of new agents.

As if that's what the public wants!

JD Vance (@jd-vance-1.bsky.social) and Senate Republicans on voting to cut your healthcare:

– “Well, we are all going to die”

– “They’ll get over it”

– “Immaterial minutiae”

Cory Booker (@corybooker.com) 2025-07-01T18:39:42.214Z

"They'll get over it" - Mitch McConnell

"Everybody dies" - Joni Ernst

"Minutiae" - JD Vance

Peter Wade (@peterwade.bsky.social) 2025-07-01T15:47:30.866Z

JD Vance says “the minutiae of the Medicaid policy is immaterial” in Trump’s budget bill.

That’s a lot of fancy words to say “millions of Americans will lose their health care, and I don’t care.”

All to pay for a tax cut for billionaires.

Congressman Greg Casar (@repcasar.bsky.social) 2025-07-01T16:16:18.383Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon