To JD Vance, Kicking People Off Medicaid Is Just 'Minutiae'

King Con and the GOP’s so-called “Big Beautiful Bill” is deeply unpopular with the public. But fear not! JD Vance has assigned himself the job of selling it on the basis of how much money is going to Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Via Rolling Stone:

Battling concerns from voters about increased barriers to accessing programs like Medicaid and food assistance; massive transfers of wealth from less fortunate Americans to corporations and the rich; and the mass deregulation of industries like crypto and AI, Vice President J.D. Vance is attempting a new tactic to persuade the hesitant: ignore all of that and focus on how much money the bill is giving to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“The thing that will bankrupt this country more than any other policy is flooding the country with illegal immigration and then giving those migrants generous benefits. The [One Big Beautiful Bill] fixes this problem. And therefore it must pass,” Vance wrote Monday night on X.

“Everything else — the CBO score, the proper baseline, the minutiae of the Medicaid policy — is immaterial compared to the ICE money and immigration enforcement provisions,” he added.

Think about that. Medicaid = "minutiae."

Funny, how the same so-called good Christians of Congress will throw themselves on the wheel to stop anything that might affect the Sacred Fetuses, but will blithely axe money to deprive poor people of Medicaid. It's almost as if they have a different Bible!

Meanwhile, they're giving ICE over $100 billion for the construction of new immigration detention centers, increasing arrest and deportation efforts, militarization of the border and the hiring of new agents.

As if that's what the public wants!

JD Vance (@jd-vance-1.bsky.social) and Senate Republicans on voting to cut your healthcare: – “Well, we are all going to die” – “They’ll get over it” – “Immaterial minutiae” — Cory Booker (@corybooker.com) 2025-07-01T18:39:42.214Z

"They'll get over it" - Mitch McConnell "Everybody dies" - Joni Ernst "Minutiae" - JD Vance — Peter Wade (@peterwade.bsky.social) 2025-07-01T15:47:30.866Z