Not Just Donuts: JD Vance Clumsy With Football Trophy

Wanna watch the historically unpopular vice president embarrass himself? Of course you do!

JD Vance is especially good at embarrassing himself by being awkward and weird and just generally bad at stuff. He did on a recent trip to Greenland, where he showed how bad he is at diplomacy. His own family clowns on him. He dragged Donald “America’s Hitler” Trump about a million times, over many years, and then became his No. 1 ass-kisser.

Vance can’t even walk into a donut shop and order donuts without it being such an awkward, cringe-worthy moment that it goes viral.

On Monday, at what should have been a boring and unremarkable White House ceremony to honor college football national champions from Ohio State University, Vance managed to be awkward and bad at something yet again.

Vance, whose only job was to stand there and smile for the camera while holding the trophy, couldn’t even pull off that simple assignment. Then, to cover for his failure, he or some dope in his office tried to make a joke out of it on X. And Vance is also bad at jokes.

“I didn’t want anyone after Ohio State to get the trophy so I decided to break it,” he tweeted. Hardy har har, slow clap for JD.

Republished with permission from Daily Kos.