'Under Pain Of Contempt,' Rudy Ordered To Stop Hiding Assets

Rudy is basically ignoring the judge and Judge Liman has had enough. Via Law & Crime:

A federal judge in Manhattan has ordered Rudy Giuliani to stop stalling and turn over the personal property he owes to two Georgia election workers to whom he owes $148 million for repeatedly claiming they rigged the 2020 presidential election vote tabulation.

U.S. District Court Judge Lewis J. Liman on Friday ordered the former New York City mayor to deliver all of the property owed to Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea ArShaye “Shaye” Moss by Dec. 9, or face contempt of court charges, documents reviewed by Law&Crime show.

In a three-page order, Liman noted during an in-person hearing on Nov. 7, 2024 that he was informed that Giuliani had not turned over any of the property that was the subject of an Oct. 29, court order. Giuliani was then ordered provide everything included in a “Turnover Order” over by Nov. 1 — an order with which Liman said the stalwart Donald Trump ally still has not complied.