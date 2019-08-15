Politics
Beto O'Rourke Focuses On Trump's White Nationalism

Returning to the campaign trail after the mass shooting in his hometown of El Paso, Beto O'Rourke says he will focus his campaign on Trump's enabling of white nationalist violence and hate.
Beto O'Rourke is taking notice of what he calls the most important issue: Trump's enabling of White nationalist hate.

In a speech this morning in El Paso, O'Rourke coined a memorable phrase:

BETO O'ROURKE: When we allow this country to be defined along lines of race and ethnicity and religion, we allow a commander in chief to not only welcome that, but the violence that follows ... [If] we do not wake up to this threat, then we as a country will die in our sleep.

While many Democrats would like Beto to drop out and run for the US Senate seat in Texas against John Cornyn, the former congressman has tacitly endorsed MJ Hegar for that nomination:

O'Rourke now says that rather than campaign in primary states, he will visit states where Donald Trump is doing the most harm. He heads to Mississippi (site of the mass ICE arrests) later today.


