Beto O'Rourke Focuses On Trump's White Nationalism

Beto O'Rourke is taking notice of what he calls the most important issue: Trump's enabling of White nationalist hate.

In a speech this morning in El Paso, O'Rourke coined a memorable phrase:

BETO O'ROURKE: When we allow this country to be defined along lines of race and ethnicity and religion, we allow a commander in chief to not only welcome that, but the violence that follows ... [If] we do not wake up to this threat, then we as a country will die in our sleep.

While many Democrats would like Beto to drop out and run for the US Senate seat in Texas against John Cornyn, the former congressman has tacitly endorsed MJ Hegar for that nomination:

Did y'all see what Beto said about our campaign? He's right, we CAN do this. Join my team: https://t.co/0jOpg9hQ5c pic.twitter.com/qSideNfFHw — MJ Hegar (@mjhegar) August 15, 2019

O'Rourke now says that rather than campaign in primary states, he will visit states where Donald Trump is doing the most harm. He heads to Mississippi (site of the mass ICE arrests) later today.