5 Killed And 21 Injured In Yet Another Mass Shooting, Again In Texas

Gee, if only there were any good guys with guns around to stop the violence. Wait. There were. Three police officers were shot, among 21 injured and five people dead in yet another weekend of slaughter in these great United States of The Second Amendment. Where? I'll give you three guesses. Here is a hint:

Here's a few of the new gun laws that go into effect tomorrow in Texas, from the last legislative session. Good job everybody! https://t.co/EqkbWD0dxm pic.twitter.com/Sh32TDIaZ8 — the norms misser (@cd_hooks) August 31, 2019

Yes, boys, and girls. The state where access to guns just CAN'T be too easy.

I hope everyone is reading anger and cynicism rather than humor or lightheartedness in my writing, here. Because when? When will it end?

Here are the numbers:

TEXAS SHOOTING SPREE

- Odessa and Midland

- Started with traffic stop

- Suspect fled to Odessa

- Opened fire at multiple scenes

- At least 3 officers shot in total

- At least 21 civilians shot, 5 dead

- Suspect shot and killed

- Suspect: White male, mid-30s

- Motive unknown — BNO News (@BNONews) August 31, 2019

According to the Washington Post, Odessa's mayor had this to say:

There are a lot of people hurt and a lot of people scared,” Odessa Mayor David Turner said in a brief interview as he drove back to the city from Fort Worth. “In a situation like this, prayer is the most important thing. We’ll get through this.”

Got it. Prayer is the most important thing. Not gun control. Not outrage. Not voting Republicans out of office. PRAYER.

Let's PRAY with our votes, people.