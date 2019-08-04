Back-To-Back Mass Shootings: At Least 9 Killed And 26 Injured In Dayton, Ohio

As a friend on Facebook asked, who's the sh*thole country, now?

Fewer than 24 hours after the slaughter by a white supremacist in a Walmart in El Paso, TX, a white man wearing heavy body armor walked towards a Ned Peppers bar and killed 9 people, injured 26 in less than one minute. He was firing a ".223 high-capacity" gun, something the Dayton public information officer called an assault rifle.

The only thing that makes this mass shooting different from others is that he was shot and killed by police and he was white. See, usually white shooters are taken into custody alive and taken for ice cream before they're booked.

Anyhow, if you want to count him among the dead, make it 10 people killed.

This is the 250th mass shooting in 2019, for those keeping track.

According to CNN,

Police believe that the suspect acted alone and that there is no remaining threat to the community, but the investigation is ongoing, Carper said, and the FBI is assisting. The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear.

No remaining threat to the community? Oh, officer. I beg to differ.

According to authorities, 9 people were killed and 26 were injured in the Dayton shooting. It lasted less than a minute.



Less than a minute.



We cannot remain idle and allow this level of carnage to ravage our communities. We need courage. We need to act. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 4, 2019

July 28

Gilroy: 3 dead, 12 injured



August 3

El Paso: 20 dead, 26 injured



August 4

Dayton: 9 dead, 16 injured



If there were 3 ISIS-inspired attacks killing 32 and injuring 54 across 3 states in one week CAN YOU EVEN IMAGINE the policy options we would be discussing right now. — Amarnath Amarasingam (@AmarAmarasingam) August 4, 2019

We went to sleep mourning El Paso and wake to news of another mass shooting in Dayton.



We passed common sense gun safety legislation in the House to make our communities safer. I again call on the Senate to make it law — urgently. — Colin Allred (@ColinAllredTX) August 4, 2019

In just 24 hours, our nation suffered 29 murders in two mass shootings in Dayton and El Paso.



We could have protected these victims with common sense gun reform.



It's not too late to prevent the next attack — Congress and the President must act now.

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) August 4, 2019