Back-To-Back Mass Shootings: At Least 9 Killed And 26 Injured In Dayton, Ohio

As a friend on Facebook asked, who's the sh*thole country, now?
Fewer than 24 hours after the slaughter by a white supremacist in a Walmart in El Paso, TX, a white man wearing heavy body armor walked towards a Ned Peppers bar and killed 9 people, injured 26 in less than one minute. He was firing a ".223 high-capacity" gun, something the Dayton public information officer called an assault rifle.
The only thing that makes this mass shooting different from others is that he was shot and killed by police and he was white. See, usually white shooters are taken into custody alive and taken for ice cream before they're booked.
Anyhow, if you want to count him among the dead, make it 10 people killed.
This is the 250th mass shooting in 2019, for those keeping track.
According to CNN,
Police believe that the suspect acted alone and that there is no remaining threat to the community, but the investigation is ongoing, Carper said, and the FBI is assisting. The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear.
No remaining threat to the community? Oh, officer. I beg to differ.