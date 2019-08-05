Republican State Rep Blames Drag Queens And Gays For Shootings

While America was processing yet another weekend full of mass shootings and Ohio trying to piece together what may have motivated 24-year-old Connor Betts from opening fire at a popular entertainment district in Dayton, one Ohio state representative decided to take to social media and place her blame.

“After every mass shooting, the liberals start the blame game. Why not place the blame where it belongs?” Republican Candice Keller, representative of Ohio’s 53rd district opined in a now deleted Facebook post.

Keller continued:

The breakdown of the traditional American Family (thank you, transgender, homosexual marriage and drag queen advocates); fatherlessness, a subject no one discusses or believes is relevant; the ignoring of violent video games; the relaxing of laws against criminals (open borders); the acceptance of recreational marijuana; failed school policies (hello, parents who defend misbehaving students): disrespect to law enforcement (thank you, Obama); hatred of our veterans (thank you professional athletes who hate our flag and National Anthem); the Dem Congress, many members who are openly anti-Semitic; the culture, which totally ignores the importance of God and the church (until they elect a President); state officeholders, who have no interest whatsoever in learning about our Constitution and the Second Amendment; and snowflakes, who can’t accept a duly-elected President. Did I forget anybody? The list is long. And the fury will continue.

Keller’s screed was quickly met with backlash, resulting in the eventual deleting of her post. Even her county sheriff, Richard Jones, took to Twitter to declare “shame shame Candice Keller”. Jones is a Republican powerhouse in

Butler County politics, where Keller lives and is a representative.

Shame shame shame Candice Keller. — Richard K. Jones (@butlersheriff) August 5, 2019

Keller, who just two years ago appeared on the podcast of a known white supremacist, has also been recently embroiled in an ethics investigation over her pushing a bill to give tax credits to “crisis pregnancy centers,” which is a nice way of saying “anti-abortion clinics”. Keller’s full time job is as director of one of these centers.

Numerous other countries have gay marriage, transgenders, drag queens and open borders. Violent video games, a constant target in these shootings, are not unique to America. They appear all over the world, and in some countries without the ERSB rating system, they are even more violent.

What is unique to America is people stocking up on mass killing machines, waking up one morning and going out with the single goal in mind of killing as many innocent people they can. And while we have elected officials like Keller, echoing what we have heard time and time again in the manifesto of so many of these monsters, addressing these problems become much harder.