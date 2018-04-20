Alex Jones Admits He's A F*cking Liar

Responding to a lawsuit filed by three Sandy Hook families for defamation against Alex Jones, who for years has called the Sandy Hook massacre fake, Jones has now backtracked and admitted the massacre actually happened.

Here are some of the vile descriptions and allegations Alex Jones has used to denigrate the families and the children of Sandy Hook, the massacre where 20 elementary schoolchildren and their teachers were slaughtered.

"Sandy Hook it's got inside job written all over it." "Sandy Hook is a synthetic, completely fake with actors in my view manufactured." "It took me about a year with Sandy Hook to come to grips with the fact the whole thing was fake." “I’ve looked at it and undoubtedly there’s a cover-up, there’s actors, they’re manipulating, they’ve been caught lying, and they were pre-planning before it and rolled out with it.” “The whole thing is a giant hoax.”

Now that he's facing a million dollar lawsuit, WSHU public radio reports that "Jones said he now believes the shooting really happened, and that the families are being used by the Democratic Party and the news media. Jones invited the parents onto his program for a discussion about guns."

This walking conspiracy theorist who takes the pain of others and turns it into financial gain for himself while spreading unsubstantiated theories from a drug addled brain will finally pay the price over his despicable Sandy Hook claims.

May his shame be deep, cutting and permanent.