Sandy Hook Parent Calls Out Alex Jones: 'It's Time For This To End'

Sandy Hook parent Neil Heslin has a message for Alex Jones: It's time for Jones to stop using them as his foil for fun and profit.

"It's hurtful. It continues to open the wound more and more. But, you know, to have somebody come up to me and say how sorry they are about my loss and then a second later, look me in the eye and say, do I think Sandy Hook really happened," Heslin told Megyn Kelly.

He added, " He's out peddling these lies like a carnival barker. And it puts people like myself, the Pozners, and other families at risk."

Florida resident Lucy Richards was convicted of transmitting threats through interstate communications after she sent a message to the parents of Noah Pozner saying, " “LOOK BEHIND YOU IT IS DEATH." Richards is another Sandy Hook hoaxer, influenced by the evil Alex Jones sent out into the world.

Lawyer Mark Bankston explained, "When it comes to private individuals, you can't just lie about them. You cannot just spread lies that hurt their lives."

"Here, this is textbook defamation. He made unequivocal, false statements about both of our clients," he continued."And the consequences of that are so severe that I don't believe I've ever seen anything like this. And it's our opinion that this is the most vile act of defamation in the history of American media."

Mark Bankston, by the way, is Juanita Jean's (aka Susan Bankston's) son. We wish him all of the success in his effort to stop zealot wingnut Alex Jones from inflicting any more pain on anyone, but especially these parents.

Watch them shred Alex Jones above, via NBC.