Alex Jones Wants Sandy Hook Families' Addresses Made Public In Court

A filing in Texas court by Alex Jones’ attorneys calls for the home address of Sandy Hook victims to be made public.

The Huffington Post first reported on Wednesday that lawyers for Jones had made the request as part of a recent objection filed in court.

The parents of several victims of the Sandy Hook massacre are suing Jones for his role in conspiracy theories that claim the shooting was a hoax.

Jones’ attorney, Mark Enoch, argued in the objection that declarations filed by the parents should be rejected because they do not include home addresses or dates of birth.

“The declarations filed by Plaintiffs are neither affidavits nor are they proper declarations,” Enoch wrote, claiming that a Texas law requires plaintiffs to reveal personal information.

Lawyers for the Sandy Hook parents argued that Enoch was purposefully misinterpreting Texas law.

“There are obvious reasons why these Plaintiffs are extraordinarily hesitant about filing public documents containing their personal information, such as their address or date of birth, and they will not publish that information absent a legal obligation to do so,” attorney Mark Bankston, who represents two parents, wrote in his response. “Information such as date of birth, addresses, etc., have been used in the past by InfoWars followers to locate and harass the Plaintiffs.”

“They’re using an old, outdated law to intimidate these people and it’s just sick,” Bankston told The Huffington Post.

Leonard Pozner, who lost a 6-year-old son in the shooting, noted that he had been harassed because of Jones’ conspiracy theories about the massacre.

“Due to Mr. Jones’ broadcast, I have also suffered severe emotional distress and trauma which I cannot even begin to adequately describe,” Pozner explained in his declaration to the court. “No human being should ever be asked to suffer through the torment Mr. Jones carried out.”