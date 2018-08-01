Alex Jones Suing Sandy Hook Family He Terrorized For $100K

The disgusting Alex Jones is being sued by Sandy Hook families for claiming the school shooting was a false flag.

Jones has no sympathy for forcing grieving families into hiding from his rabid listener cult.

Now Alex Jones is suing one Sandy Hook family, the Pozner's, for $100K in legal costs.

The NY Times reports that Veronique De La Rosa and Leonard Pozner have been forced to move seven times because of Jones' crazy listeners harassing them.

The defamation case against Jones is coming to a head, and the Pozner case is key.

The day after the Pozner case, in the same courthouse, is a hearing in a separate defamation case against Mr. Jones brought by Marcel Fontaine, who was falsely identified on Infowars’ website as the gunman in the Parkland, Fla., school shooting in February. Mr. Fontaine, who lives in Massachusetts, has never visited Florida. The Pozner family and Mr. Fontaine are being represented by Mark Bankston of Farrar & Ball, a law firm based in Houston. Mr. Jones is trying to have the Pozner and Fontaine cases dismissed under the Texas Citizens Participation Act, which protects citizens’ right to free speech against plaintiffs who aim to silence them through costly litigation. Mr. Jones is seeking more than $100,000 in court costs from the Pozner family. Efforts to reach Mr. Jones on his cellphone and through the Infowars email were unsuccessful. Mark Enoch, his lawyer in the case, did not respond to telephone and email requests for comment.

Jones' crazy conspiracy theories have impacted these families in an unconscionable way. Hopefully, he will be held accountable for the things he said and the pain he caused.

Imagine, your child was massacred in a school shooting and as you are trying to cope with that, this wacko sends his flying monkeys to accost you and claim you're a liar and your child isn't dead at all.

No, you can't imagine it because it is unthinkable.