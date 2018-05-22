Hugh Hewitt Calls For 'Trench Coat' Control Instead Of Guns To Stop Mass Shootings

Fighting against the tide of the #NeverAgain movement, NRA surrogates are ramping up their rhetoric.

But MSNBC's Hugh Hewitt hit the lottery with his latest defense for the gun lobby.

I've often been a critic of Hewitt, since he changes his spots and opinions on a daily basis. But even worse, he is a head cheerleader for the GOP's metamorphosis into "conservative apologism" (my term): the Republican Party's one true policy since George Bush held office.

On his Salem radio program, he attacked any notion of gun control by pulling out a new one that should make every student in America feel so much safer: "coat control."

Hewitt said, "They are not saying this killer, who we should not name, used shotgun and pistol, not any kind of high-caliber repeating weapon, not a semi-automatic weapon. Just didn't do it. It's a -- in many ways, this spanner thrown into their rhetoric of people who believe in universal background checks, wouldn't have had any impact on this. On magazines, wouldn't have had any impact on this. At close range, we discovered shotguns are as lethal....

Hewitt continued, "To the teachers and administrators out there, the trench coat is kind of a giveaway. You might just say, "No more trench coats." The creepy people, make a list, check it twice."

That sure will stop the rash of violence in our schools, don't you think?

The art of "conservative apologism" has reached new heights under Donald's reign. No matter what Trump, his administration or those groups and surrogates linked to him (like the NRA) have done, it's always perfectly fine.

Just normalize all outrageous behavior, make nonsensical analogies and then bring up some past event that happened to a rival, to deflect and mitigate their own behavior.

UPDATE (Frances Langum): Twitter exchange between Hugh Hewitt and "Supernatural" star Misha Collins:

So @hughhewitt says trench coats should be banned in schools rather than guns. You're going to have to pry my trench coat out of my cold, dead hands, Hugh!https://t.co/C2gVNZ4JUB pic.twitter.com/iEPD2trKbh

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) May 22, 2018

I expect MM to distort and deceive, but only morons fall for it. Listen to the clip and then use your platform as I did mine to support #STOPOrders and @dougducey AZ Safe Schools proposals: https://t.co/0wKEbyc7dI I am amazed that anyone, left right or center, would distort this. https://t.co/KVNKsOgTXR — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) May 22, 2018