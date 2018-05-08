MSNBC Viewers Call For Hugh Hewitt's Firing After Report Exposes Unethical Scott Pruitt Favors

MSNBC viewers on Tuesday threatened to boycott MSNBC if the network does not fire conservative commentator Hugh Hewitt after a report revealed that he had received special favors from embattled EPA chief Scott Pruitt.

Politico reported on Monday that Pruitt "placed a polluted California area on his personal priority list of Superfund sites targeted for 'immediate and intense' action after conservative radio and television host Hugh Hewitt brokered a meeting between him and lawyers for the water district that was seeking federal help to clean up the polluted Orange County site."

New York Times reporter Michael Barbaro pointed out the ethical problems with MSNBC continuing to allow Hewitt to defend Pruitt on the air.

Viewers on Twitter agreed, and called on MSNBC to fire Pruitt.

