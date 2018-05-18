Open-Carrying MAGA Flag-Waver Shows Up At Santa Fe High School After Shooting

Yes, this is definitely what we need just after YET ANOTHER deadly school shooting. A MAGA strutting in his hat with his flag and his gun hanging off his butt in plain sight.

During the interview with KHOU, another person quite irritated with this man's truly inconsiderate and cynical display had some things to say.

Via The Independent:

“‘God bless ya’ll’ will go a long way...right now,” the man said before walking away when it was clear he was openly carrying a pistol on his right hip, clipped to his shorts. An unidentified then appeared on camera, chastising the first man. Standing near a petrol station, the second man said to reporters "that's not what America needs. America needs prayers," adding that though he supports Second Amendment rights to carry firearms, he thought it was "an embarrassment" that the flag-carrier showed up at the high school "crime scene" while openly carrying a gun. He said he hoped "they would get him," perhaps implying he hoped police would arrest him. "This idiot is walking down the street with a damn pistol on the site where we just had kids get shot," the second man said. "I have guns...but this idiot is walking down here saying 'Make America Great Again,' that's not what America needs. America needs prayers, we don't need this crap," he said animatedly.

No, America needs reasonable gun laws. And to lock up parents who are so careless with their guns that their homicidal teens can get hold of them and kill classmates.