Santa Fe Student Cries Recalling Today's Shooting

A survivor of the Santa Fe High School mass shooting explains the horror she and her fellow students faced at the moment the shots ran out.

She said, "I was in the history hallway and as soon as we heard the alarms everybody just -- you know, started leaving, following the same procedure as we did because nobody thought it would be this. Nobody thought it was a shooting. Everybody just thought it was a -- you know, normal procedure, a practice fire drill and next thing you know we just hear so many -- three gunshots."

"Loud explosions and all the teachers are telling us to run, run, go, like run."

With tears streaming down her face she said, "Nobody should go through this. Nobody should be able to feel that in school. This is a place where we're supposed to feel safe. This is somewhere we come most of the week. Nobody should have to go through this. Nobody should feel that pain..."

Horrific.