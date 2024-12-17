Trump Lunatic Presser: 'We Had No Problems' When I Left Office

Donald Trump went off on a raving diatribe during a Monday Palm Beach, Florida press conference, claiming he left the country in perfect shape when he left office in 2021, right after his disastrous handling of COVID and an insurrection.

Demented Donald wears so much make-up he looks like the logo from Red Devil paints.

Nothing is ever Trump's fault in his maggot-nfested brain.

TRUMP: Like, out of nowhere came the China virus. Out of nowhere came other things. We don't want to have. You know, when I left, we had no wars. We had no problems. The Middle East was good. We did the Abraham Accords. We did things that nobody thought were even possible. But think of it. Four years ago, we had no wars. You didn't have Russia going into Ukraine. They wouldn't have done it. They weren't even thinking about it. When they saw what happened in Afghanistan, I think they gave them an idea. But they wouldn't have done it. They would have never gone in. President Putin would have never gone in. And now you look at all those people are dead. All those cities are destroyed. You know, it's nice to say they want their land back, but the cities are largely destroyed. They've left Kiev because probably maybe they want to use it or occupy it, but they haven't done it. They've done a lot of damage, but relatively, compared to the other cities, very little.

Russia was planning to invade Ukraine for a long time before they did on on 24 February, 2022, but that's beside the point.

When Trump left office, he had just allegedly incited a insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

People were dying at an alarming rate from the COVID pandemic because of his many failures in dealing with the virus. The US unemployment rate skyrocketed, the stock markets crashed, schools were closed and a sick paranoia engulfed the entire population.

But sure, what he meant to say was he had "no problems" after he left office.

The country was gutted.