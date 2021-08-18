Media Bites
Traitor Trump Claims COVID Was 'Virtually Gone' When He Left Office

Liars gotta lie, but the former guy is the worst.
By John Amato
Seditious ex-president Donald Trump gave another unhinged interview peppered with lies throughout on Maria Bartiromo's Fox Business show Wednesday.

Trump told so many lies during the interview, as he did last night with Hannity, it would take me a week to unpack them all, but I want to focus mainly on one.

With 623K deaths from COVID because of his deadbeat administration, the wannabe dictator actually claimed everyone wanted the vaccines because of him and COVID was virtually gone under his watch!

"[Biden] is now president and he's doing a lousy job with coronavirus. Coronavirus is back. If that ever happened to me where it came back, OK, when I left it was virtually gone. It was over. Now it's coming back through the Delta [variant] and I don't know if you even want to call it that.."

Because of Trump, hundreds of thousands of Americans needlessly died from COVID because he said it was just like the flu and will go away for weeks on end, until he was forced to admit it was a pandemic on March 11, 2020.

Biden gets high marks in all approval ratings on dealing with COVID where Trump, not so much.

In reality, the Trump administration had a goal to vaccinate 20 million people by the end of 2020. As BBC News reports, "By 31 December, fewer than three million had received one."

Trump kept up his BIG LIE schtick and will continue to do so because that's the only political move he's ever had.

DeathSantis and Abbott are following suit to get as many of their constituents infected as possible just to win the love of the MAGA cult.

Go to hell, all of you.

