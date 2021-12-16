Traitor Trump Claims He Saved Christmas

It only cost 800,000 lives!
By John AmatoDecember 16, 2021

Did you know Trump was a miracle worker that saved Christmas?

You didn't?

Neither did we.

And nobody else in the country did either.

Truth and reality are not part of the Trump sycophantic worldview he keeps.

Mike Huckabee, whose daughter was one of the biggest liars for the seditious ex-president ever exclaimed, "America went through a long period where people quit saying Merry Christmas."

This, of course, is a lie.

Nobody stopped saying Merry Christmas. That was just a Fox News and evangelical ploy to grift their followers out of donations.

Happy Holidays became more expedient for storefront businesses to use because America is a melting pot with many types of people and religious and beliefs, and many different celebrated holidays during this season, but whatevs...

"It was all Happy Holidays, You deliberately changed that!" Huckabee fawned.

Trump knew what was coming, so he was ready to spin his bizarre tale.

"It was embarrassing for stores to say 'Merry Christmas.'" he pontificated as if the Trump Organization didn't send out "Happy Holiday" cards all the time. "You'd see these big chains, they want your money but they don't want to say 'Merry Christmas.'"

Oh, please.

"They'd use reds, they'd use whites and snow but they wouldn't say Christmas!" Trump weirdly said.

OMG, it's the color police.

I'd ask the families of the 800,000 dead Americans from COVID how Trump did for their holidays?

Republicans always pretend there is a crisis of some sort when there is not.

They call on another Reptilian to fix something that's not broken.

And then they claim victory!

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue