Traitor Trump Whines About Already Debunked Spying Claims

In Trump-land, some conspiracies never get old.
By John Amato
Traitor Donald Trump has been kicked off most credible social media sites, but is still moaning and complaining via press releases about a conspiracy that Obama was spying on his campaign that was rebuked by John Durham the man AG Barr appointed to investigate.

That was a true witch hunt.

Trump had his lackey Liz Harrington send out this embarrassing message: "Does everybody remember when we caught the Democrats, red-handed, SPYING ON MY CAMPAIGN? Where's Durham?" Trump cried like a baby.

As my pal Murray Waas reported on November 2nd, of 2020, a day before the presidential election, "In fact, the sources said, the Durham investigation has so far uncovered no evidence of any wrongdoing by Biden or Barack Obama, or that they were even involved with the Russia investigation. There “was no evidence … not even remotely … indicating Obama or Biden did anything wrong,” as one person put it."

When a tree falls in the forest...

You have to be truly a sick person to rehash ancient disproved conspiracies.

