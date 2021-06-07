Politics
Traitor Trump's Latest Rambling: Facebook Stole The Election

Trump continues to be a malignant tumor, spreading diseased ideas every chance he gets.
By John Amato
3 hours ago
The seditious former so-called "president" told Fox Business that he won the election but Facebook stole it.

His grip on reality is GONE.

MAGA sycophant Stuart Varney asked what was to be done about social media companies taking action against him.

"I got 75 million votes which is more than any sitting president ever got. I won the election but they cheated," the traitor said.

President Biden received almost 82 million votes, the most by any presidential candidate in history, chump.

Traitor Trump continued, "By the way, Facebook and Zuckerberg with 500 million dollars worth of phony lock boxes, that he put on. Some of them had 96% Biden votes in them, 96%. There were like just dumping ballots. It was a phony deal, and let's see how that all turns out but there's a lot of litigation coming.."

I've never heard this particular lie before. And it's a whopper.

By saying there is "more litigation" coming against the 2020 election, he's fueling the idea to his followers that he still might be reinstated.

It's always about keeping the grift going.

This is why Trump has been kicked off Twitter for good. Facebook only suspended him for two years, but they will "review" that in 2023. Does anyone think his online behavior will have improved by then?

Traitor Trump continues to be a malignant tumor on the airwaves, spreading diseased ideas. But a fascist can't do it alone, so he's being equally enabled by conservative media outlets and hosts who refuse to question him about his crazed lies.

