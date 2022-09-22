Fox Abruptly Cuts Away From Letitia James Presser

OF COURSE they did.
By John AmatoSeptember 22, 2022

Fox News abruptly cut away from Letitia James' press conference on Wednesday as she presented a far and wide-reaching lawsuit against Trump, his older kids, and their organization.

( I meant to post this yesterday, but the day got away from me.)

CNN, and MSNBC covered the entire press event, but as soon as AG James began laying out the case against Trump, including Mar-A-Lago, Fox News immediately cut in, and host Harris Faulkner downplayed it as mostly a political stunt against Republicans for the midterms.

"So the New York Attorney General has just announced a rather lengthy and detailed layout of the lawsuit that she is putting against Donald Trump," she said.

“Some of this is really inside baseball unless it’s your tax dollars in New York, and some may even accuse it of being political because we’re 48 days before the midterm elections,” Faulkner added.

After making a few other comments, Faulkner said, "Let's move on," because her interview with Nikki Haley was much more relevant at the moment.

I kid, I kid.

That's the Fox News motto whenever an inconvenient truth comes out about Trump.

Give as few details as possible and then change the subject.

Discussion

