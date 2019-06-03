Fox News Reporter Lies About 'Pro-Trump Protesters' In The UK

Fox News White House correspondent Kevin Corke joined Fox and Friends this morning to give a joyful live report from London...

...and issued a false report about the massive protests against Trump's visit.

Co-host Steve Doocy explained that Trump is taking a helicopter to Buckingham Palace was because of protests against him.

Doocy said, "Kevin, one of the reasons he is choppering to the palace is because there are all sorts of staged protests. And I just read in one of the London newspapers they're expecting up to a quarter of a million people -- protesters -- in the streets of London trying to disrupt his visit."

Corke calmly responded with a completely un-verifiable statement. Not that that stops Fox News, ever.

Corke said, "Yeah, do keep this in mind though, guys. A lot of those demonstrations will also include pro-Trump folks out there who, a great many of them, feel like he is simply not getting his fair share in the media here."

Huh? There might be a smattering of right-wing nuts speckled within the protests, but give me a break.

Where did Corke get his information? Did Kellyanne Conway slip him a note before he went on air?

One thing is certain, apart from foreign countries led by despots and hostile to the United States (to whom Trump slavishly bows down) most people overseas find Trump revolting.

Trump inserted his bad pro-Brexit opinions into international conversation. Brexit is a disaster which has caused the British Prime Minister, Theresa May, to lose her position.

Trump's first tweets on British soil called for a boycott of AT&T and CNN. If he had his way only Fox News and the Fox Business Network (OAN too) would be allowed on the air in America and internationally since their primary purpose is to stroke his ego and glorify his public image.