From England, Trump Calls For Boycott Of AT&T And CNN

Donald Trump continues to use the weight of the presidency against a U.S. corporation he does not like -- because they refused to act like a state-sponsored propaganda arm for his reelection campaign.

As soon as he arrived in England, Trump attacked CNN and AT&T, calling on Americans to boycott or unsubscribe to the AT&T network.

What?

Just arrived in the United Kingdom. The only problem is that @CNN is the primary source of news available from the U.S. After watching it for a short while, I turned it off. All negative & so much Fake News, very bad for U.S. Big ratings drop. Why doesn’t owner @ATT do something? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019

13 minutes later he tweeted this: (typos and all)

I believe that if people stoped using or subscribing to @ATT, they would be forced to make big changes at @CNN, which is dying in the ratings anyway. It is so unfair with such bad, Fake News! Why wouldn’t they act. When the World watches @CNN, it gets a false picture of USA. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019

I can't verify this, but Colby Hall believes this is what set him off.



What was happening on CNN just before Trump tweeted? A deep dive segment into Trump’s denial of calling Meghan Markle “nasty” despite audio existing in which he clearly says of Prince Harry’s wife “I didn’t know that she was nasty.”

Trump's action against a news media outlet he dislikes is an affront to the First Amendment of the Constitution; something he violates quite often.

Freedom of the press from government interference is not optional. Trying to destroy a news outlet over its coverage of his presidency should be brought up as evidence in impeachment inquiries.