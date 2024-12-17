Mastriano Demands Feds Provide Answers About… Star Wars Prop ‘Drone’

We’ve long known Republican Sen. Doug Mastriano is unfit for any public office. His December 16th tweet purporting to reveal some cover up over a “crashed drone” taken to a secret location for investigation is just the latest evidence. In reality, it’s a meme photo of a Star Wars prop.

It is inconceivable that the federal government has no answers nor has taken any action to get to the bottom of the unidentified drones. The fecklessness of this administration was on display last year when a Chinese surveillance balloon was allowed to fly over the entire… pic.twitter.com/qWqyH3dnkI — Senator Doug Mastriano (@SenMastriano) December 16, 2024

Mastriano’s Xitter profile says he spent 30 years in the U.S. Army and is a veteran of Desert Storm and Afghanistan. You’d think he would have learned the difference between a movie prop and a threat to national security by now!

The Twitter replies are priceless. Let’s hope he got the rude awakening he deserved:

Community Note 😂 pic.twitter.com/lzJ4wFCdnk — M.Coley etc, etc, it ain't easy being me (@LoLo_DCraised) December 17, 2024

You're a remarkably enduring idiot — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 17, 2024

Many Bothans died to bring us this information, Senator. Please do something. — Kyle (@kr3561) December 17, 2024

He also needs to investigate how the government woke mind Covid vaccine introduced midi-chlorians into our bodies. — Beyonslay 🪷 (@I_DreamInStereo) December 17, 2024