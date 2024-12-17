Mastriano Demands Feds Provide Answers About… Star Wars Prop ‘Drone’

The far-right state senator from Pennsylvania can’t tell the difference between a Star Wars Tie Fighter and a drone.
Credit: bluegal.bsky.social via bing AI
By NewsHound EllenDecember 17, 2024

We’ve long known Republican Sen. Doug Mastriano is unfit for any public office. His December 16th tweet purporting to reveal some cover up over a “crashed drone” taken to a secret location for investigation is just the latest evidence. In reality, it’s a meme photo of a Star Wars prop.

Mastriano’s Xitter profile says he spent 30 years in the U.S. Army and is a veteran of Desert Storm and Afghanistan. You’d think he would have learned the difference between a movie prop and a threat to national security by now!

The Twitter replies are priceless. Let’s hope he got the rude awakening he deserved:

