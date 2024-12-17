Fox News Host: RFK Jr Will Cure Autism And Cancer In Our Kids

Fox and Friends host Ainsley Earhardt gushed over a new Fox News poll, elated that somehow RFK Jr. is going to eradicate autism and cancer in our children because he's interested in our foods.

I kid you not.

"The Fox News poll is pretty, it's obvious who we like, we're all excited about him," Earhardt spouted. "How wonderful is it that we don't, we might not have to worry about our children with autism or our kids with, you know, developing cancer or, you know, just it's wonderful that he wants to clean up our foods."

Earhardt's enthusiasm for RFK Jr makes me wonder how much contact she's had with him?

Just saying.

The medical profession has been looking at this for decades, but suddenly an anti-vax crackpot is going to somehow eradicate autism and cancer from our children in a matter of minutes.

There's Superman and then there's Super RFK!!!!

This is MAGA propaganda at peak level.

What Ainsley didn't tell you about the Fox News poll was that "Overall, 47% approve of the job Trump is doing on picking his Cabinet while 50% disapprove."

A majority of Americans DISAPPROVE of Trump's cabinet picks.