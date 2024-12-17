White Elephant Gift Ideas: Give The Gift Of Laughter

Thanks to Trump and Leon you might not be in the holiday spirit this year. We have some White Elephant gift ideas to make you laugh and make you the hit of your holiday party, for less than $25.
By RedStateRachelDecember 17, 2024

Thanks to Trump and Leon and the rest of the coming GOP nightmare, you might not be in the holiday spirit this year.

Laughter is the best medicine so here are some fun White Elephant gift ideas. You'll be the hit of your holiday party.

Solar Queen Waving Queen Elizabeth
Remember Queen Elizabeth with a collectible SOLAR QUEEN. Put Lizzie in the sunlight and watch Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II wave with a subtle twist of the wrist. This gesture cultivated over centuries is the true mark of royalty. Make everyday a Royal Wedding or Coronation.

Check out her Majesty at Urban General Store and it's on sale!

Duck Night Light

Safe USB Charge cute Duck Night Light that rechargeable and a little weird. Squishy Super cute and funky lying flat duck lamp. Buy it on Amazon.

happybagducklight
Credit: Amazon

Cat Butt Magnets

These magnets are a staple at our holiday white elephant gift exchange. A set of six cat but magnets are $20 at kikkerland.com.

mg53-cat-butt-magnets-set-of-6
Credit: kikkerland.com

Tortilla Wrap Blanket

Nothing says holiday gift like a tortilla wrap blanket! Amazon sells this perfect white elephant gift for only $16.99.

81vrl5qfuhl._ac_
Credit: Amazon

Surprise Popping Possum

This possum stress relief ball is a great way to keep heart rates down while watching Donnie and JD destroy our democracy! Get the Surprise Popping Possum at McPhee.com for only $9.95.

popping-possum
Credit: McPhee.com

Remember to laugh, so you don't cry!

Open thread below. What are some of the funny gifts you've given or received?

