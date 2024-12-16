GOP Congressman Hopes RFK Jr Will Undermine Many Vaccines

2020 election fraud denier and perpetrator Rep. Jim Banks told CNN that he is hoping RFK Jr can open up big debates about all the vaccines in this country, which would be detrimental to the well-being of our children.

There is no need to have any debate on this topic, but true crackpots are in charge on the upcoming Trump admin.

Banks was refused a place on the January 6 Committee by Speaker Pelosi because he claimed the Biden administration was responsible for January 6th. There was no Biden administration until six weeks later.

BANKS: Obviously, he has a lot of views that Donald Trump appreciates and supports. But at the end of the day, Donald Trump is the president in the White House and RFK is going to work for him. And whether it's putting American agriculture first or putting our kids first, this country is ready for a big debate about vaccines and a lot of these issues related to making America healthy again. I support RFK 110% to be the new secretary because I think he brings a lot to the job that's unique. He's going to shake up these departments. But Donald Trump's in charge. He's the guy in the White House who will be in charge, and RFK will report to him. So I have a lot of confidence and comfort in him being the new secretary because I know who's in charge at the end of the day.

Scumbags like Rep. Banks have turned their allegiance away for the US Constitution, in service of a demented scoundrel.

Did Rep. Banks drink bleach to protect himself from COVID?