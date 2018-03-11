Fox's Jesse Watters Divorcing After Affair With 25-Year-Old Coworker

Oh look... another member of the frat boys' club over at Fox "news" was cheating on their wife:

Fox News is in sleazy Watters yet again.

The network’s prominent host Jesse Watters — who dined on Monday with President Trump — is in the midst of divorce due to an affair with a 25-year-old associate producer.

Watters’ wife, Noelle Watters, filed for divorce in October. The couple has twin girls.

Sources said the 39-year-old host informed the network of his adulterous relationship with Emma DiGiovine shortly after Noelle filed divorce papers.

DiGiovine was transferred to “The Ingraham Angle.”

DiGiovine and Watters are still dating, sources said. A woman at DiGiovine’s home in Cranford, N.J., declined to comment.

“Within 24 hours of Jesse Watters voluntarily reporting to the Chief of Human Resources in November 2017 that he was in a consensual relationship with a woman on his staff, management met with both parties and a decision was made for the woman to be transferred to work on another program on the network where she currently remains,” the spokesperson said.

Attorneys for both Noelle and Jesse Watters did not comment.

Sources said rumors of the host’s relationship with DiGiovine spread within the network late last year as both posted social media photos of their outings together, including on a Caribbean vacation.

Watters, who has been described as Fox News’ golden boy, tweeted a photo Thursday of a dinner menu from The White House signed by Trump.

“To Jesse you are great!” Trump wrote on the menu.