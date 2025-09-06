RFK Jr. Given Green Light To Lie With Impunity At Hearing

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., the world’s most despicable “Health and Human Services” secretary faced some tough questions even from Republicans about his quack-y assaults on vaccinations when he appeared before the Senate Finance Committee on Thursday. That was after Kennedy’s own employees wrote to Congress, saying he “continues to endanger the nation’s health” and demanding his resignation.

Ranking member Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) cited Kennedy’s lies to the committee about vaccines as a reason he should be put under oath. Ditto for his firing of the CDC director for refusing to lie.

WYDEN: It's unfortunate that I have to say this, but this is a witness who has lied to members of the Senate Finance Committee. In response to over 35 written questions, including from me, he said, and I quote, that he would do nothing as HHS Secretary that makes it difficult or discourages people from taking vaccines. That was clearly not true. His unprecedented unilateral actions to restrict access to covid vaccines, that alone proves it. He tried to fire the Senate-approved CDC director after she chose the truth over what I consider his delusions. His prepared testimony, even today, includes the debunked lie that half a million children disappeared under the Biden administration's watch, a lie that the Trump administration is using as a pretext to hunt immigrant children and their families. So, my request, Mr. Chairman, and I think it's unfortunate that I have to do this, but given the unprecedented nature of the witness' behavior, I would ask now that the committee formally swear in Robert Kennedy as a witness.

Republican Sen. Mike Crapo, the committee chair, refused. He claimed a “partisan disagreement” over Wyden’s “characterization of the facts.”

Wyden responded that the “committee’s unwillingness to swear this witness is basically a message that it is acceptable to lie to the Senate Finance Committee about hugely important questions like vaccines.”

Yep, Crapo all but told Kennedy he could spew his dangerous lies with impunity and get an official stamp of approval while he was at it.