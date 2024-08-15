Eric Swalwell Puts Trump On A School Bus

“You wouldn’t trust him with your kid. Why would you trust him with our country?”
By Ed ScarceAugust 15, 2024

Rep. Eric Swalwell's provocative new ad asks a simple question: “You wouldn’t trust him with your kid. Why would you trust him with our country?” Why indeed.

According to Variety, the ad originated from a Zoom call with Hollywood production veterans writer-producer David Grae, editor Michael Lim and composer W.G. Snuffy Walden, and Swalwell.

Source: Variety

Jaunty music invoking a bucolic setting plays as a mother walks her daughter to the bus stop on the first day of school. As soon as the school bus door opens, the driver is revealed to be Trump, raving about “Being a dictator on day one” and “Roe v. Wade overturned.” The mother looks at him in shock and then back at her daughter. “You know what, honey? I’m going to drive you today,” she says. The spot closes with Trump slamming the bus into trash cans while he taps out an X post declaring himself “A Very Stable Genius!!!!!” The final tagline: “You wouldn’t trust him with your kid. Why would you trust him with our country?”

Swalwell's new ad seems designed to get a reaction from Trump voters.

Discussion

