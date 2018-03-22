Rep. Eric Swalwell: 'Mueller Has Trump On Obstruction, Money Laundering'

Chris Matthews asked Congressman Eric Swalwell to come on out and say it: what the hell is wrong with Donald Trump? And boy, did he deliver.

MATTHEWS: Congressman, I'm going to ask you something you don't want to do, a little psycho babble. What the hell is going be on with Trump? He's like a kid throwing his toys, I want to get out of this playpen, I want ice cream, I want everything. I want my kind of lawyer that does what I want him to do. I want to be the lawyer. I want to be the Chief of Staff. We also got word today he was thinking of firing Kelly. It sounds like one situation with this guy in every direction. I want it my way, I don't like it your way.

SWALWELL: The problem is not even the lawyer. Clarence Darrow can save this guy, but the problem is a client. He's an overexposed client in terms of criminal liability. He should sit down in the chair, go through the examination and come clean with his relationship on Russia and allow us to move on. He's just playing games right now and I think it's because he's afraid to get in the chair and what this Bob Mueller --

MATTHEWS: He doesn't want the lawyer who will put him in the chair.

SWALWELL: I don't buy it.

MATTHEWS: You think that's a phony front?

SWALWELL: I don't buy it at all. He knows if he puts himself in that chair, they are not going to come at him unprepared. They will come at him with everything they have.

MATTHEWS: Do you think they have collusion, do you think they have it?

SWALWELL: I think he's on the hook for money laundering and what he knew about the efforts to work where Russia. and he's on the hook for obstruction of justice.

MATTHEWS: Did he help them?

SWALWELL: I think the question is, did he -- did he help them because he owed them something?

MATTHEWS: You think he did?

SWALWELL: I think he owed them something, witting or unwitting.

MATTHEWS: Did he deliver?

SWALWELL: They invested in him.

MATTHEWS: Did he deliver?

SWALWELL: Oh, yeah, he's delivering and there's more goods to come for Russia.