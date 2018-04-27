Russian Attorney From Trump Tower Meeting Is An Informant, And Rep. Eric Swalwell Is SHOCKED

Natalia V. Veselnitskaya spoke the words with her own mouth, to be aired on NBC tonight. She is and has been a Russian informant since well before 2016.

Watch Rep. Eric Swalwell's "not shocked" face in the interview above.

Of course she was a Russian spy, Jim. everything about the meeting that Donald Trump, Jr. knew was that she was a Russian spy. It was a Russian lawyer connected to the top prosecutor in Russia who had dirt on their political opponent. That should have raised alarms for the Trump team. It didn't. Instead, it actually got them the meeting sooner. You saw in that e-mail exchange that Donald Trump, Jr. moved heaven and earth to make sure that that meeting could happen, and even suggested he would prefer if the dirt could wait until closer to election day. This just shows me, Jim, that it was very, very irresponsible for the House Republicans to shut down our investigation. We learned more and more information every day, whether it's this lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, Michael Cohen or the witness we heard from earlier in the week, Christopher Wylie at Cambridge Analytica, the connection that the firm had with Russia. We should work together as a bipartisan committee to make sure we tell the American people what happened.

Swalwell continued to explain that whereas the information Mueller releases must be provable beyond a reasonable doubt, the bipartisan committee in the House of Representatives investigating the Russia connection was not under that same legal constraint. Therefore, they would have been able to give information to the American people Mueller would not have, and for that reason, it is even more grossly egregious that the Republicans in Congress shut the investigation down so quickly, and did such shoddy work.

Sounds like Rep. Devin Nunes did everything he could to ensure the investigation was a shallow farce. Imagine my "not shocked" face.