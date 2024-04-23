Knives Out For Gonzales As He Calls Reps Good And Gaetz 'Scumbags'

Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas) is making more enemies ahead of his primary runoff next month against conservative social media influencer Brandon Herrera.
By Ed ScarceApril 23, 2024

You knew the knives would come out after Rep. Tony Gonzales called Rep. Matt Gaetz and Rep. Bob Good "scumbags" this weekend on CNN's State of the Union. He called Matt Gaetz a pedophile ("I serve with some real scumbags. Matt Gaetz, he paid minors to have sex with him at drug parties.”) and Bob Good a member of the Ku Klux Klan for supporting his primary opponent, a guy he calls a known neo-nazi.

But remember, according to cable news, it's the Democrats who are always in disarray.

Source: Punchbowl News

Hardline House GOP conservatives tell us they’re feeling a renewed sense of motivation to go after Gonzales after he called out Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and House Freedom Caucus Chair Bob Good (R-Va.) on CNN this weekend. Gonzales referred to the two men as “scumbags” and bashed Good in particular for supporting Herrera, who he called a “neo-Nazi.”

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) is now planning to endorse Herrera and donate to his campaign. Rep. Eric Burlison (R-Mo.) said he’s considering doing so as well.

This comes just a day after Rep. Eli Crane (R-Ariz.) publicly said he’d back Herrera for Texas’s 23rd District following Gonzales’ criticism of his colleagues. Crane tweeted that Gonzales is a “complete and total RINO.”

Gaetz and Good have already endorsed Herrera. Gaetz, who has a close relationship with Herrera, held a rally for him in March.

Setting the stage for an interesting primary next month.

Another GOP congressman throws his support behind the nazi, who called Gonzales a “complete and total RINO.”

The social media influencer's Twitter handle is @TheAKGuy, a YouTube account with 3.3mil followers, and his campaign slogan is Let's Go Brandon, a play on the internet meme.

