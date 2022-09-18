Rep. Ted Lieu Calls For Gaetz’ Removal From Judiciary Committee

The Washington Post reported that the reason Rep. Matt Gaetz asked Trump for a preemptive pardon was because he was being investigated for violating federal sex trafficking laws.

If a Congress-critter of is innocent of all crimes and there is no evidence against that person, why would they need a presidential pardon?

Rep Ted Lieu took to Twitter and demanded that Gaetz be removed from the House Judiciary Committee since that committee is investigating him for the possible sex crime.

GOP Rep Matt Gaetz is entitled to the presumption of innocence. He is not entitled to sit on the Judiciary Committee that has oversight over the Department of Justice that is investigating him for sex crimes. A conflict of interest. @GOPLeader must remove him from the Committee. https://t.co/Ovhcre5v0V — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) September 17, 2022

Asking the GOP to do the right thing is an impossible ask these days, no matter what the offense is since Republicans are so bankrupt on integrity and honesty, but Rep. Lieu needed to put it out there.

Gaetz is a typical MAGA ass-hat who disgraces the office he holds.