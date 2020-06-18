Matt Gaetz Gets Whomped By Rep. Cedric Richmond

Earlier Wednesday the House Judiciary Committee marked up the Justice and Policing Act before sending it to the full House of Representatives for a vote. As usual, the Republicans on the committee tried to turn it into a farcical adventure.

Republican members brought up FISA warrants, witch hunts, abortions, the impeachment hearing, etc, as well as offering up ridiculous amendments to the House bill to delay a vote any way they could. Apparently justice and policing aren't their bag.

An outrageous moment of buffoonery came when the Democratic Congressman from Louisiana, Rep. Cedric Richmond's honest words caused the always-odious Rep. Matt Gaetz from Florida to flip out and start screaming at him.

Richmond used his time to explain that America doesn't need any half-baked measures on the matter of police reform. He was subjected to police racism and told the chamber he worries about his son. He expressed a strong need for a true reform bill to be passed and made sure everybody knew it.

As he was speaking, Trump lackey Matt Gaetz jumped in exhibited the kind of douchebaggery he's known for.

"I appreciate your passion," he said. "Are you suggesting that you're certain that none of us have nonwhite children?"

Rep. Richmond looked on, stunned.

Gaetz continued, "Because you reflected on your black son and you said none of us can understand --"

"Matt, Matt!, stop" Rep. Richmond interrupted. "I'm not about to get sidetracked about the color of our children. Were talking about black kids -- "

Gaetz tried to interrupt him again, before Richmond demanded to reclaim his time.

Chairman Nadler had to step in and stop Gaetz from continuing his idiotic interruptions.

Richmond tried to get the discussion back on track, saying he understood that some Republicans had some black grandchildren. "It is not about the color of your kids. It is about Black males," he said. "Black people in the streets that are getting killed. "

Gaetz tried to interrupt again but Richmond forged on.

"And if one of them [Black males] happens to be your kid I'm concerned about him too -- and clearly I'm more concerned about him then you are," Richmond said.

Gaetz ratcheted up up the faux outrage and yelled, "You're claiming you're more concerned for my family than I am! Who the hell do you think you are!!!

Quietly, Richmond replied, "If the shoe fits."

Gaetz yelled, "You should take those words down -- "

After Chairman Nadler stopped him from screaming, Richmond finished it off by saying. "Was that a nerve?"

Republicans in the House embarrassed themselves all day like that but Richmond left Gaetz' tantrum in shreds.