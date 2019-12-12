Winter Donation Drive

Matt Gaetz Throws Stones At Glass House, Gets Cut By Glass

Twitter reacts as you'd expect when Florida's drunkest representative condemns Hunter Biden for substance abuse.
By Aliza Worthington
Oh, my goodness gracious. These Republicans are so divorced from reality, and so very, very dumb. If only those two things didn't spell immense danger, we could enjoy the hilarity thoroughly.

Today, astonishingly, some GOP smarty thought it would be a good strategic move to have Rep. Matt Gaetz -— the idiot who could be that "Florida Man" in every single article that starts "Florida man gets face eaten by scorpions on a dare" — be the one to bring up Hunter Biden's substance abuse problem. One that, mind you, Biden has overcome.

Gaetz, you must understand, has his own colorful history with DUIs. And thus far, he's shown no evidence of rehabilitation, unless you count his ability to call his dad to get him out of trouble. There's a lot of that projection going around Republican circles nowadays, no?

Well, new hero of the Judiciary Committee, the Gentleman from Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson, handed Gaetz his ass so politely, swiftly, poetically, and professionally, the entire audience erupted in loud laughter. Rep. Johnson, of course, did not. He kept right on going, making his point about the fact that impeachment is not about Hunter Biden's brush with the law, but Donald Trump's open contempt of it.

After Gaetz mocked Biden's having had a substance abuse problem, and Burisma's employing him after he'd conquered it, Rep. Johnson threw up this block so powerful, Gaetz is probably calling his dad to get him out of trouble as we speak.

REP. JOHNSON: The pot calling the kettle black is not something that we should do. I don't know what members, if any, have had any problems with substance abuse, been busted in DUI, I don't know. But if I did, I wouldn't raise it against anyone on this committee. I don't think it's proper. And, you know, I think we've gotta get back down to what is most important, here.

These Democrats are not HERE for Republican bullsh*ttery, and these are the people I want running this impeachment.

Twitter agrees.

