Why Is Matt Gaetz Yelling?

He's playing to an audience of one and prepping his clip for Fox News, obv.
By David

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was rebuked on Monday after he attempted to derail a House Judiciary Committee hearing on impeachment.

As Monday’s hearing was getting underway, Gaetz joined Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA), the ranking Republicans member, in trying to undermine the proceedings.

“Mr. Chairman!” Republicans clamored as Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) introduced the witness.

“I have a parliamentary enquiry,” Gaetz said.

“I will not recognize a parliamentary enquiry at this time,” Nadler told Gaetz.

Undaunted, Gaetz continued: “Is this when we just hear staff ask questions of other staff?”

The Florida Republican droned on as Nadler gaveled for him to cease.

“The members get dealt out of this whole hearing for the next four hours!” he shouted. “You’re going to try to overturn the result of an election with unelected people.”

“The gentleman will suspend,” Nadler said, raising his voice. “The gentleman will not yell out and will not attempt to disrupt the proceedings.”


