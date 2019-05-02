Matt Gaetz Tries Bloviating At Judiciary Hearing, Gets Mic Cut

The story of the day is that the Attorney General of the United States refused to show up for a congressional hearing.

He's in contempt of Congress for that and for refusing to release an unredacted copy of the Mueller Report.

The Republican minority of that committee tried to make the story about anything else. About "procedure." Even about Hillary's emails, fergodsakes.

Republican Matt Gaetz tried to use parliamentary procedure to muddy the waters when the picture of the empty witness seat where the so-called Attorney General should be sitting was empty.

The thing to do with these bloviators is to cut their mic and go on with the day. And that's what Jerry Nadler did.

It's not a circus where the clowns get equal time. It's a congressional hearing where the Trump administration is in contempt. Go home, Matt.